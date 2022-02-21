2 Culpeper men arrested on drug, firearm charges after two-month-long investigation

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Two Culpeper residents were arrested and booked on multiple charges by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after a two-month-long investigation.

The task force carried out a search warrant at a home on the 600-block of Claire Paige Way in Culpeper where they found found five ounces of cocaine, four Percocet pills and 19 doses of Suboxone along with six firearms and $7,400 in cash. Officials believe the drugs seized have a street value of approximately $15,000.

29-year-old James Robinson, Jr. and 32-year-old William Hawkins were arrested after police discovered the illicit substances.

Both men have been charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to sell Schedule I/II drugs, one count of possession with intent to sell and two counts of possession of a firearm while in having Schedule I/II drugs.

Robinson and Hawkins are currently being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

