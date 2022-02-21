Healthcare Pros
2 Culpeper men arrested on drug, firearm charges after two-month-long investigation

William Hawkins, 32 (left) and James Robinson, 29 were arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute and other charges.(Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Two Culpeper residents were arrested and booked on multiple charges by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after a two-month-long investigation.

The task force carried out a search warrant at a home on the 600-block of Claire Paige Way in Culpeper where they found found five ounces of cocaine, four Percocet pills and 19 doses of Suboxone along with six firearms and $7,400 in cash. Officials believe the drugs seized have a street value of approximately $15,000.

29-year-old James Robinson, Jr. and 32-year-old William Hawkins were arrested after police discovered the illicit substances.

Both men have been charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to sell Schedule I/II drugs, one count of possession with intent to sell and two counts of possession of a firearm while in having Schedule I/II drugs.

Robinson and Hawkins are currently being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

