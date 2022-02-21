100% of Thursday sales at Sticky Rice to benefit Fox Elementary
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond restaurant will donate 100% of its sales on Thursday to Fox Elementary.
On Feb. 24, Sticky Rice will give all of its sales to Fox Elementary following a fire that ripped through the building on Feb. 11.
The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.
