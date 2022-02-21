Healthcare Pros
100% of Thursday sales at Sticky Rice to benefit Fox Elementary

Sky 12 captures the remnants of Fox Elementary school after the fire.
Sky 12 captures the remnants of Fox Elementary school after the fire.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond restaurant will donate 100% of its sales on Thursday to Fox Elementary.

On Feb. 24, Sticky Rice will give all of its sales to Fox Elementary following a fire that ripped through the building on Feb. 11.

The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

