Williamsburg Road closed in both directions after accident

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police Department is warning drivers that Williamsburg Road is shut down in both directions, between Glen Alden Drive and Klockner Drive.

Police say that an accident, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, left utility wires blocking the road in both directions.  

They also explained that A Verizon work crew is heading to the scene but there is no estimated time on when the road will be reopened. 

This will impact traffic in that area of the east end of Henrico County throughout the morning. 

Drivers should consider using an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

