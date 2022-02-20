Stafford man killed and crashed into median before hit by patrol car

STAFFORD COUNT, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is looking into the cause behind a fatal car accident that happened in North Stafford.

Deputies and fire rescue responded to the accident Feb. 19 around 8:20 p.m. on Garrisonville Road, east of the Shelton Shop Road intersection.

According to authorities, a Dodge Charger was driving eastbound on Garrisonville when the driver lost traction, went sideways and hit the concrete median separating the east and westbound lanes.

The car then went broadside over the median into the westbound lanes of traffic. A Stafford County patrol car was driving when the Dodge Charger entered his lane. The deputy, not having enough time to react and collided with the Charger.

Several people who witnessed the accident stopped to help. Fire and rescue took both drivers to Mary Washington Hospital. The deputy was later released.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, later identified as 24-year-old Enrique Guevara, died in the hospital from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.