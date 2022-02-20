Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Stafford man dies in car accident after losing control of vehicle; hit by patrol car

Police lights
Police lights(3TV/CBS 5)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD COUNT, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is looking into the cause behind a fatal car accident that happened in North Stafford.

Deputies and fire rescue responded to the accident Feb. 19 around 8:20 p.m. on Garrisonville Road, east of the Shelton Shop Road intersection.

According to authorities, a Dodge Charger was driving eastbound on Garrisonville when the driver lost traction, went sideways and hit the concrete median separating the east and westbound lanes.

The car then went broadside over the median into the westbound lanes of traffic. A Stafford County patrol car was driving when the Dodge Charger entered his lane. The deputy, not having enough time to react and collided with the Charger.

Several people who witnessed the accident stopped to help. Fire and rescue took both drivers to Mary Washington Hospital. The deputy was later released.

The driver of the Dodge Charger, later identified as 24-year-old Enrique Guevara, died in the hospital from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

22-year-old Luis Adolfo Llerena Leon was arrested and charged with a DUI and DUI manslaughter.
Richmond man charged with DUI after killing passenger in car crash
File Photo.
Family seeks information after Richmond high school student dies in shooting
While some women receive flowers or chocolates for Valentine’s Day, one Virginia man really...
Husband gives $10 million lottery ticket to Virginia wife for Valentine’s Day
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Youngkin IT official out after less than a month
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Williamsburg Road shut down in both directions, between Glen Alden and Klockner...
Williamsburg Road closed in both directions after accident
If you know anything about the shooting, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)...
Police investigate shooting that injures one person
FILE
Spanberger pushes for IRS to clear backlog
Letters, cards, and drawings are still attached to the fence surrounding the school building.
Community continues to show support one week after Fox Elementary fire