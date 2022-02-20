Healthcare Pros
Richmond doctor will appear on Monday night episode of Jeopardy!

Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history,...
Dr. Henry Rozycki can tell you anything you might want to know about preemies, history, geography and even Canada .(VCU Health)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A physician with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU competed on an episode of Jeopardy that airs Monday evening.

Vice-chair for research and neonatologist Henry Rozycki, M.D. can tell anyone anything about caring for preemies. Outside of his profession, he is a whiz when it comes to history, geography and, being Canadian by birth, most things related to The Great White North.

After learning that he passed the lengthy screening process back in November, Rozycki knew he had to hit the books for some brushing up.

“I started watching old shows, reviewing questions from previous Jeopardies and boning up on common categories where I’m not quite as strong,” he said. “Obscure Shakespeare plays, all the vice presidents, things like that.”

Find out if the study sessions paid off Monday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 on WRIC8.

