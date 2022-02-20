Registration opens for Hanover senior citizens police academy

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is now open for the 13th Senior Citizens Police Academy (SCPA) hosted by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

This academy is designed to give participants an inside look into Hanover law enforcement. Presentations will consist of a variety of topics related to law enforcement as well as proactive crime prevention presentations to give seniors a better understanding of what Sheriff’s Office members do on a daily basis. The goal is to develop a relationship between Hanover law enforcement and seniors within the community.

The SCPA meets every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Covenant Woods, 7090 Covenant Woods Drive (The Commons in the Lodge) in Mechanicsville. The program will span over 10 weeks from April 14 through June 16.

It is available for Hanover residents, business owners or county employees 55-years-old or older with no criminal background. Applicants will have to submit a background check.

There are no costs for participants, instead only the first 40 seniors who register can take part.

Those interested are encouraged to download an application or contact Deputy Evan Povar at 804-365-3363.

The deadline to apply is March 20.

