Police investigate shooting that injures one person

If you know anything about the shooting, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)...
If you know anything about the shooting, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or go online to www.p3tips.com.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday night.

Police say that it happened around 11p.m., on the 200-block of Cavalier Drive. That’s right off of S. Crater Road.

They confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injury.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

