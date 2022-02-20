Police investigate shooting that injures one person
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday night.
Police say that it happened around 11p.m., on the 200-block of Cavalier Drive. That’s right off of S. Crater Road.
They confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injury.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
