Police investigate shooting that injures one person

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Petersburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday night.

Police say that it happened around 11p.m., on the 200-block of Cavalier Drive. That’s right off of S. Crater Road.

They confirmed that one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injury.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

