High-speed chase in Stafford ends with intentional collision

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A police pursuit in North Stafford ends with an intentional collision after a driver reaches speeds of over 115 mph on I-95.

On Feb. 18 at 10:51 p.m., Deputy D.S. Jett was northbound on I-95 when several cars going southbound near Clearview Lane were speeding at over 100 mph. Jett was able to catch up to a grey Chrysler 300 with the headlights off. The Chrysler accelerated up to 115 mph after seeing police presence, weaving between other motorists in an attempt to elude the officer.

The deputy stopped chasing the vehicle at the Prince William County Line. But then the Chrysler exited the interstate onto Russell Road and came back into Stafford County on U.S. 1, blowing past Deputy J.K. Griffith at 91 mph.

Griffith also caught up to the Chrysler where the driver lost control of the car, spinning out and stopping briefly before trying to drive away again.

He then used this opportunity to intentionally hit the car to stop the driver from going any further.

Rakeen Carlisle, 28, was driving over 115 mph before losing control and then colliding with deputies. (Stafford County Sherriff's Office)

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Rakeen Carlisle.

According to Stafford police, Carlisle’s breath smelled strongly of alcohol and his eyes were glassy.

After field sobriety tests were offered, he was arrested and charged with a DUI, eluding police officers, reckless driving and aggressive driving.

