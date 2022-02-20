Healthcare Pros
Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to the homeless

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the start of the pandemic, Debra Bontz has been feeding those experiencing homelessness out of the back of her car, but today she hit a milestone.

Five thousand cheeseburgers. That’s 5,000 meals given to people who may not be able to afford to eat.

Debra Bontz, who is the Director of the Homeless Program at Asbury United Methodist Church, has been giving out “treats” as she calls them, every Saturday for the past two years. One day she realized she needed to start tracking just how many cheeseburgers she was giving out from McDonald’s.

“I never thought I’d be to 5,000 and if I wouldn’t have kept track of it I wouldn’t have any idea so that just blows my mind,” Bontz said.

However, McDonald’s cheeseburgers weren’t her original idea.

“I started out by doing baked potatoes and things like that but that wasn’t a good idea,” Bontz said. “Because they would stick around too long and the governor said no more than 10 people in a gathering so that didn’t work out too good.”

Bontz has taken this community under her wing and has helped many of them out with things besides just a meal on the weekends.

“A guy came and he needed a pair of steel-toed shoes to work,” Bontz said. “We want them to work if they can, and I got him the shoes.”

As a retired teacher, Bontz can tell when someone just needs a little extra love.

“It’s a connection to find out what their other needs are,” Bontz said. “And sometimes they just need an adult that cares to talk to them.”

Bontz normally orders about 50 cheeseburgers each week, but sometimes needs even more than that. She has a list in her phone where she tracks the number she gives out each week and has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

“Oh, I plan to keep doing it as long as I need to,” Bontz said. “Until God tells me to do something different.”

