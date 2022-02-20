Forecast: Cooler Sunday with rain ahead in the workweek

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly weather will be around for today, but it warms up on Monday before rain chances return starting Tuesday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

