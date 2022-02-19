Virginia Senate passes bill to outlaw animal porn

The Virginia Senate voted unanimously this week to make the creation, distribution and possession of pornography involving animals illegal.

The legislation also tightens existing laws against having sex with animals, which had been covered under the state’s crimes against nature statute but which lawmakers said were vague and could be difficult to enforce.

“I can tell you this animal porn is out there and, under our current statute, there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who sponsored the measure. “Someone who doesn’t do the touching, but makes their pet, their livestock, a part of this — they suffer zero consequence. It’s only someone who actually does the act.”

