Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VIDEO: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach. (Source: Miami Beach Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A helicopter has crashed into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo.
Family seeks information after Richmond high school student dies in shooting
The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million. ...
Refunds, rate reductions coming soon for Dominion Energy customers
While some women receive flowers or chocolates for Valentine’s Day, one Virginia man really...
Husband gives $10 million lottery ticket to Virginia wife for Valentine’s Day
Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher
3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Youngkin IT official out after less than a month

Latest News

Letters, cards, and drawings are still attached to the fence surrounding the school building.
Community continues to show support one week after Fox Elementary fire
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ottawa police report more than 70 arrests as they begin to clear protesters off the streets...
Canadian police clear Parliament street to end siege
Police arrested a Florida mother after they say she and her partner battered and burned her son...
Florida mom, partner accused of battering, burning son for stealing
A school supply pick-up that's been scheduled for months now has a greater reach after...
Community continues to show support one week after Fox elementary fire