Traffic Alert: I-95 crash caused 5.5 mile backup

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert(WNEM)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A car crash on I-95 south in Hanover has caused a 5 and a half mile backup Saturday afternoon.

The left and center lanes of the highway were closed near mile marker 90, just north of Lewistown Road.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all lanes are open and the backup is clear.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

