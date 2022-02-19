Senate, House pass bills increasing penalties for catalytic converter thefts

Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly have passed bills aimed at deterring the rise in the theft of automotive catalytic converters, which are made of rare and valuable precious metals, including platinum.

SB 729 and HB 740 have slightly different approaches, though. The House bill, which was introduced by Del. Robert Bell, R-Albermarle, would make the theft a felony regardless of the converter’s value, whereas the Senate’s proposal– introduced by Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg – makes it a misdemeanor for someone to assist in the theft of a converter valued at less than $1,000.

Additionally, the two bills would also require that scrap metal buyers maintain records for two years that ensure the seller obtained the item legally. While the Senate bill would only cover catalytic converters, the House expands the coverage to parts of any vehicle, aircraft, boat or vessel.

