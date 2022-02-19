RHHD urges families to check formula amid national baby formula recall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is urging families with infants to check their powdered formula after the Food and Drug Administration recalled specific batches that may have caused four infant infections across the nation.

“We know that a recall of formula can put a strain on families, particularly when there have been supply shortages,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Acting Director of RHHD. “We encourage families to check their formula and do not use any associated with the recall… our goal is to keep infants in our communities safe and healthy.”

These brands are covered by SNAP and WIC benefits and likely were sold to Virginians.

Similac (including Advance, Total Comfort, Spit Up and Sensitive), Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas should be disposed of if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2; and

The expiration date is April 1, 2022, or later.

Formulas can also be checked by lot number here to see if they are included in the recall.

Any products that don’t have any of the information listed do not need to be thrown away.

The FDA is currently investigating complaints of four infant illnesses in three states, none in Virginia. According to the FDA, the diseases have led to hospitalizations and may have caused one death.

