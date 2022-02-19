Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RHHD urges families to check formula amid national baby formula recall

Baby formula
Baby formula(WRDW)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts is urging families with infants to check their powdered formula after the Food and Drug Administration recalled specific batches that may have caused four infant infections across the nation.

“We know that a recall of formula can put a strain on families, particularly when there have been supply shortages,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Acting Director of RHHD. “We encourage families to check their formula and do not use any associated with the recall… our goal is to keep infants in our communities safe and healthy.”

These brands are covered by SNAP and WIC benefits and likely were sold to Virginians.

Similac (including Advance, Total Comfort, Spit Up and Sensitive), Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas should be disposed of if:

  • the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
  • the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2; and
  • The expiration date is April 1, 2022, or later.

Formulas can also be checked by lot number here to see if they are included in the recall.

Any products that don’t have any of the information listed do not need to be thrown away.

The FDA is currently investigating complaints of four infant illnesses in three states, none in Virginia. According to the FDA, the diseases have led to hospitalizations and may have caused one death.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

File Photo.
Family seeks information after Richmond high school student dies in shooting
The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million. ...
Refunds, rate reductions coming soon for Dominion Energy customers
Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher
3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School
Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.
17-year-old shot, killed in Richmond
The investigation remains ongoing
One dog, one cat killed in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

Prison Bars of Jail Cell
Proposed constitutional amendment could restore former felons’ voting rights
Tourists pass through the rotunda in the Virginia State Capitol.
Virginia Senate passes bill to outlaw animal porn
The Capitol at dusk.
Senate, House pass bills increasing penalties for catalytic converter thefts
During Friday's Capital City Classic game, VCU and the University of Richmond Athletics...
Donations pour in for Fox Elementary during VCU, UofR Capital City Classic supply drive