Kings Dominion to host hiring event for seasonal employees

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Kings Dominion will host a President’s Day hiring event to prepare for the 2022 season.

The park’s plan is to hire 3,000 seasonal employees before they open on March 12.

Starting wages will be $15-$16 an hour with opportunities in all park operating areas including rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, guest services, hospitality and more.

Kings Dominion offers flexible scheduling, free admission to any Cedar Fair Park, discounts throughout the park and complimentary tickets to all associates.

The hiring event will take place Monday, Feb. 21 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walk-in applicants are welcome. To expedite the interview process visit kingsdominion.com/jobs.

