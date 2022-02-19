Historic Black children’s school receives $5 million grant

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A foundation has given a $5 million boost to efforts to preserve a colonial-era schoolhouse where enslaved and free Black children were taught in Virginia.

The money comes from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The philanthropy is in the midst of funding similar projects across the country to promote greater representation of historically forgotten communities.

The Bray School educated hundreds of Black children from 1760 to 1774 in Williamsburg. The structure is on the campus of William & Mary.

And it will be moved a few blocks away to Colonial Williamsburg. The university and living history museum are working together on the building’s restoration and the upcoming move.

