Historic Black children’s school receives $5 million grant

FILE- This early 1900s photo provided by the The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation shows the...
FILE- This early 1900s photo provided by the The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation shows the front of the Dudley Digges House in its original location on Prince George Street, in Williamsburg, Va. The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has given a $5-million boost to efforts to preserve the colonial-era schoolhouse where enslaved and free Black children were taught in Virginia, officials announced Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.   (Courtesy of John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library/The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation via AP, File)(Carpenter | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A foundation has given a $5 million boost to efforts to preserve a colonial-era schoolhouse where enslaved and free Black children were taught in Virginia.

The money comes from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The philanthropy is in the midst of funding similar projects across the country to promote greater representation of historically forgotten communities.

The Bray School educated hundreds of Black children from 1760 to 1774 in Williamsburg. The structure is on the campus of William & Mary.

And it will be moved a few blocks away to Colonial Williamsburg. The university and living history museum are working together on the building’s restoration and the upcoming move.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

