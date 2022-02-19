Forecast: Sunny & dry weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun returns for the weekend, and temperatures will be seasonable for this time of the year.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon. Gusts up to 30mph possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s . (Rain Chance: 50%)

