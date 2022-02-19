Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Sunny & dry weekend

More rain chances in the next workweek
By Sophia Armata
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun returns for the weekend, and temperatures will be seasonable for this time of the year.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy during the afternoon. Gusts up to 30mph possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 20, highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s . (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The family of the boy killed in a shooting Thursday identified him as Dashawn Cox, a senior at...
Family identifies Richmond high school student killed in shooting
The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million. ...
Refunds, rate reductions coming soon for Dominion Energy customers
Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher
3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School
Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.
17-year-old shot, killed in Richmond
The investigation remains ongoing
One dog, one cat killed in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

Forecast: Sunny and cool weekend ahead
Forecast: Sunny and seasonable weekend ahead
Forecast: Sunny and seasonable weekend ahead
Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy & breezy, turning sunny this afternoon
Friday Forecast: Mostly cloudy & breezy, turning sunny this afternoon
Forecast: Mostly cloudy & breezy, turning sunny this afternoon
Forecast: Mostly cloudy & breezy, turning sunny this afternoon