Donations pour in for Fox Elementary during VCU, UofR Capital City Classic supply drive

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University set aside their basketball rivalry Friday to provide supplies to the Fox Elementary community following a devastating fire that destroyed the school.

The two universities used the Capital City Classic match-up to encourage attendees to bring school materials with them that will be donated.

“As important as the basketball game is, it’s so much more important that both athletic departments are positive members of the community, and that we really lift everyone up when we’re given the opportunity,” VCU Sr. Associate Athletics Director Kevin Dwan said. “I think it was important that we stepped in and put aside the rivalry for a really good cause.”

In-person learning has not started yet, as a temporary learning space has not been determined. However, these supplies will be given to Richmond Public School District so that students will have everything they need when they return.

“We hope that people give. We also hope that people realize that we, even though we do like the beat each other on the court, we truly care about making an impact in a different together,” said UofR’s Senior Associate Atheltic Direct for Leadership Laurent Wicklund. “We know the power of our schools and our fan bases and our alumni coming together for this cause.”

The supplies will be collected over the next two weeks with the drive ending on March 4.

The items can be dropped off at the Siegel Center Friday night. The items can also be dropped off anytime at either the Siegel Center or the UofR Robins Center ticket office over the next two weeks.

“We’re also going to accept them when we play George Mason here on the 23rd,” Dwan said. “Even if it’s not at a game, we encourage people to come out, drop donations...and we’ll make sure they get to the right people.

Monetary donations will not be accepted as this is strictly a supply drive. However, donations can be made directly to RPS online. Funds can be designated for Fox Elementary Fire Response.

“Anytime you get Richmond and VCU together there’s going to be a competition. But at the end of the day, if we can make a difference for Fox Elementary, I think this is really what this is all about, and both schools are really willing to do that,” Wicklund said. “We can really make a transformational change at the school.”

“I think it’s important that we stepped in and put aside the rivalry for a really great cause,” Dwan said.

Here is a list of items being collected:

New and gently used K - 5th Grade Level Books (There is a particular need for books featuring diverse characters and experiences. Fox Elementary is a majority-minority school.)

Clorox Wipes & Hand Sanitizer (unopened)

Crayola Crayons or Colored Pencils

Packs of Washable Markers

Composition or Spiral Notebooks

Index Cards

Dry-Erase Markers

#2 Pencils

Pocket Folders

Wide-ruled Loose-leaf paper

Boxes of tissues

Highlighters

Black, blue or red ink pens

Reusable water bottles

Glue Sticks

