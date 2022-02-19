Chesterfield police investigate fatal car crash off Beulah Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County police are currently looking into a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Beulah Road around 8:50 a.m.

Officers said a 2009 Dodge Charger was traveling east on Beulah Road when the car veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

The passenger of the car was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their name is being withheld while the next of kin are informed.

Beulah Road between Hopkins Road and Cinderwood Drive will be closed for the next few hours.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

