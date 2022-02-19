Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield County to celebrate poet Gwendolyn Brooks’ legacy

The virtual program will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.(Chesterfield County Public Library)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library will celebrate Gwendolyn Brooks, the first Black author to win a Pulitzer Prize.

The library will hold a virtual production led by the Chicago Children’s Theater. Those who attend will break into virtual groups and by using Brooks’ work as inspiration make their own poems and 2-D puppets.

Brooks was one of the most highly regarded poets of the 20th century. Many of her poems reflected the Civil Rights activism of the 1960s.

This event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. for children ages 5 through 12.

You can register now by visiting the library’s website.

