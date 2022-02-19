Chesterfield County to celebrate poet Gwendolyn Brooks’ legacy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Library will celebrate Gwendolyn Brooks, the first Black author to win a Pulitzer Prize.

The library will hold a virtual production led by the Chicago Children’s Theater. Those who attend will break into virtual groups and by using Brooks’ work as inspiration make their own poems and 2-D puppets.

Brooks was one of the most highly regarded poets of the 20th century. Many of her poems reflected the Civil Rights activism of the 1960s.

This event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. for children ages 5 through 12.

You can register now by visiting the library’s website.

