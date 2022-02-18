Healthcare Pros
Youngkin IT official out after less than a month

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin was inaugurated one month ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s pick to lead Virginia’s information technology agency is leaving the post after less than a month for reasons that are unclear.

The governor’s office confirmed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Friday that Phil Wittmer is stepping down from his role.

The newspaper reported no explanation for his departure was provided.

Youngkin’s press team did not respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Wittmer’s hiring as the chief information officer of the Virginia Information Technologies Agency, known as VITA, was announced in late January.

He could not immediately be reached by AP for comment.

Youngkin took office in January, ushering in a new slate of leadership for most state agencies.

