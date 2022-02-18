‘We want more people to participate’: City of Richmond encouraging homeowners to apply for real estate tax relief program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond says it wants seniors and homeowners living with disabilities to know there is real estate tax relief available.

Applications are now open for the tax relief for the elderly and disabled program-- discounts could be 25-100%. It is a three-year program and the requirements are:

65 or older or disabled

Own and live in your dwelling

Earn less that $60,000 annually

Have less than $350,000 in assets

In 2021, the On Your Side investigators helped Edna Gillis, a Richmond homeowner who was mistakenly taken out of the tax relief program after more than a decade of receiving a discount.

“We discovered Ms. Gillis was sent the incorrect form which she completed and returned. Since this was an administrative error, the Department of Finance has reinstated her enrollment in the Tax Relief program. Additionally, she received a refund,” explained Director of Finance, Sheila White. “The enrollment period for the Tax Relief program is January 1st through March 31st of the application tax year, all applications and re-certifications are due during that time. We mail the applications for tax relief and recertification in late December.”

Ms. Gillis’ situation led to another conversation with the City about the importance of making sure residents know the program is available.

“For current participants, the deadline for turning in applications or recertification is March 31st,” explained Revenue Manager for Real Estate, Reshard Grice. “If they have never participated in the program, they have until June 15 to apply.”

Grice says there are 3,000 homeowners currently enrolled in the program but the City has identified more than 15,000 seniors.

“A lot of people just don’t know, that’s why we are making a bigger effort to spread the word,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to run out of funding for the program so that we can get City Council to approve more, so we can continue to get more people to participate.”

Applications can be found at City Hall, all city libraries, social services and online. There is also an authorization form for a friend or family member to help with the application process.

FOR ALL APPLICANTS:

• The applicant must be at least 65 years old or permanently and totally disabled by December 31st of the preceding year.

• The applicant must reside on the property and either be an owner or partial owner of the property as of January 1, 2022.

• Gross combined income of applicant(s), the spouse, and relatives living in the house cannot exceed $60,000.

• Combined financial worth (assets) of the applicant and spouse may not exceed $350,000.

• The value of the house and up to one (1) acre of land is excluded from the financial worth calculation.

• All income of the owners and relatives must be included in the gross combined income; however, the first $10,000 of income for the relatives’ (other than the applicant/spouse) is excluded.

• A new application is required every three years. A signed certification form will be required annually to continue your tax relief status between applications. All significant changes to your income, net worth, or other conditions must be reported immediately.

• If a family member or any other individual is acting on the behalf of the applicant, a completed copy of the legal Power-of-Attorney is required in order to process the application.

• In the event that the applicant, co-applicant or co-owner is deceased (between January 1 and December 31, 2021), please include a copy of the Death Certificate or the date of death if applicable.

