Virginia State University Men’s Track & Field team take home historic victory

By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - A historic win for Virginia State’s indoor track and field team! The men’s team won the CIAA Championship in dominating fashion.

They outscored the runner-up by more than thirty points. They also snapped rival Saint Augustine’s 23-year win streak - becoming just the third team in conference history to win.

VSU tied for the indoor title in 2018 and 2020.

After that second tie - the team rallied together, vowing that next time around they would bring home the trophy.

