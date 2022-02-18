Virginia State University Men’s Track & Field team take home historic victory

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - A historic win for Virginia State’s indoor track and field team! The men’s team won the CIAA Championship in dominating fashion.

They outscored the runner-up by more than thirty points. They also snapped rival Saint Augustine’s 23-year win streak - becoming just the third team in conference history to win.

VSU tied for the indoor title in 2018 and 2020.

After that second tie - the team rallied together, vowing that next time around they would bring home the trophy.

