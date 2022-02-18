Healthcare Pros
Virginia deputies identify human remains discovered 32 years ago

After three decades, remains found in Stafford County have been identified as a Norfolk teenager.
After three decades, remains found in Stafford County have been identified as a Norfolk teenager.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - After three decades, remains found in Stafford County have been identified as a Norfolk teenager.

On Sept. 28, 1990, a human skull was found by property owners lying under a fence line on Joshua Road.

There were no signs of trauma, and after a search, no other remains were found. Officials said the skull appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.

At the time, the medical examiner’s office said it appeared to be a white teen between the ages of 15 and 18 years old, but a cause of death couldn’t be determined.

“A cause of death could not be determined by the [Office of Chief Medical Examiner], but due to the estimated age of the victim and the location where the skull was located, a violent or unnatural manner of death was strongly suspected,” a release said.

Years later through DNA testing and genealogy, detectives found the victim’s possible father and brother in the Norfolk area. That’s where investigators were given the name Timothy Alan Mangum as a possible identity. The family had not had contact with Mangum for several years before 1990.

Based on the DNA samples collected, the remains were officially identified as Mangum.

Detectives believe he was last alive in 1983-1984, but not much is known about his disappearance or death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dave Wood at 540-658-4727 or email dwood@staffordcountyva.gov.

Officials believe he was last alive around 1983.

