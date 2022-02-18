Healthcare Pros
Virginia attorney general moves to withdraw from ERA lawsuit

Ratify ERA pins at a Leauge of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville.
Ratify ERA pins at a Leauge of Women Voters meeting in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wants the state to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s 2020 vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

In a court filing Friday, Miyares asked that the commonwealth be dismissed as a party to the lawsuit initiated by his predecessor and two other Democratic attorneys general.

The case is currently before a federal appeals court.

Spokespeople for the other two attorneys general who brought the case didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

