Virginia attorney general moves to withdraw from ERA lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares wants the state to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to force the federal government to recognize Virginia’s 2020 vote to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

In a court filing Friday, Miyares asked that the commonwealth be dismissed as a party to the lawsuit initiated by his predecessor and two other Democratic attorneys general.

The case is currently before a federal appeals court.

Spokespeople for the other two attorneys general who brought the case didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.