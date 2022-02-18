VCU, University of Richmond to hold supply drive during Capital City Classic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University are teaming up to provide supplies to the Fox Elementary community following a devastating fire that destroyed the school.

The two universities will face off during the Capital City Classic and all attendees are encouraged to bring school materials with them that will be donated.

In-person learning has not started yet, as a temporary learning space has not been determined. However, these supplies will be given to Richmond Public School District so that the students will have everything they need when they return.

The items can be dropped off at the Siegel Center Friday night. The items can also be dropped off anytime at either the Siegel Center or the U of R Robins Center ticket office over the next two weeks.

Monetary donations will not be accepted as this is strictly a supply drive.

Here is a list of items being collected:

New and gently used K - 5th Grade Level Books (There is a particular need for books featuring diverse characters and experiences. Fox Elementary is a majority-minority school.)

Clorox Wipes & Hand Sanitizer (unopened)

Crayola Crayons or Colored Pencils

Packs of Washable Markers

Composition or Spiral Notebooks

Index Cards

Dry-Erase Markers

#2 Pencils

Pocket Folders

Wide-ruled Loose-leaf paper

Boxes of tissues

Highlighters

Black, blue or red ink pens

Reusable water bottles

Glue Sticks

