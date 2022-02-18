Varina High School celebrates state football title

VARINA, Va. (WWBT) - Varina High School celebrated its state football title with the community on Saturday.

The Blue Devils beat Broad Run High school in December to take home the class four championship.

Due to COVID-19, the celebration at James E. Dawkins Stadium. had to be postponed temporarily.

“I’m just so happy and honored to be a part of a team that throughout all of the adversity throughout the year, even coming off a covid year, and to come out and win the state championship for the school, our first one,” said team captain Wayne Watson. “I’m just so proud of us, proud of every single one all of us on the team.”

The community was decked out in gold and blue cheering on as the winning team was honored and got some autographs while they were at it.

“The Henrico County Public Schools community is tremendously proud,” said superintendent Amy Cashwell. “These student-athletes not only brought home this championship, they are role models for all of us for what that kind of determination and hard work looks like.”

Head coach and Varina native Marcus Lewis spoke on how the discipline that leads the team to this moment spans beyond just the game of football.

“I know we are tough on y’all...it’s for a reason and it has nothing to do with football, said Lewis. “It’s about life. Everything that we teach y’all throughout this journey is going to help you throughout life. Be consistent. Deal with Grit. Getting up when you don’t want to get up.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.