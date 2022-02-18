Varina High School to celebrate state football title

VARINA, Va. (WWBT) - Varina High School will celebrate its state football title with the community on Saturday.

The Blue Devils beat Broad Run High school in December to take home the class four championship.

The community celebration is set for 1 p.m. at James E. Dawkins Stadium.

The community can meet the team and get some autographs.

Everyone is encouraged to wear blue and gold.

