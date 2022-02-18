Healthcare Pros
Varina High School to celebrate state football title

Varina High School Football
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VARINA, Va. (WWBT) - Varina High School will celebrate its state football title with the community on Saturday.

The Blue Devils beat Broad Run High school in December to take home the class four championship.

The community celebration is set for 1 p.m. at James E. Dawkins Stadium.

The community can meet the team and get some autographs.

Everyone is encouraged to wear blue and gold.

