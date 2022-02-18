Healthcare Pros
Treasury brews up ideas for a more competitive beer market

FILE
FILE(Stacker)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government wants to give people better beer choices. And the Treasury Department, of all agencies, is tasked with figuring out how to do that.

In an effort to give smaller breweries a better chance at competing, the department this month issued a report full of ideas on how to create a more competitive beer, wine and liquor market.

It enlisted the help of state and federal law enforcement agencies for ideas on how to level the playing field. Experts say the issue is bigger than brews, because allowing a few companies to dominate any market can have consequences for a rise in inequality.

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

