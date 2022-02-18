Healthcare Pros
Three years later, RACC continues to honor legacy of ‘Tommie the pitbull’

The legacy of Tommie the pitbull lives on with the Tommie Fund, which helps cover costs of emergency care services for animals at municipal shelters.(Source;Richmond Animal Care and Control | None)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week marks three years since the death of Tommie the pitbull, who passed away after a week of intense treatment to the severe burns he suffered after being tied to a pole and set on fire in Abner Clay Park.

Months after his death, the man who committed the crime was sentenced to five years in prison.

State lawmakers also passed “Tommie’s Law,” which stiffens penalties for animal abuse.

Tommie’s death sparked nationwide and international support from thousands.

Thousands of dollars in donations poured into Richmond Animal Care and Control, which is when the Tommie Fund was created to help cover costs for emergency care services of animals in municipal shelters.

“The outpouring of attention that it got was above and beyond anything we expected,” said Robin Young, outreach coordinator with Richmond Animal Care and Control. “Out of a sad story and a sad situation, we’ve been able to help a lot of other animals across the state.”

Since the fund was created, Young said these donations have helped 40 to 50 animals. Now, Young said their goal is to expand this program and help more animals in memory of Tommie.

“The love and the attention and the admiration that we’ve gotten and to be able to just create this program and keep Tommie’s legacy going, help other animals in need that don’t get the attention that Tommie got has just been great,” said Young.

Young also said $15 of the annual fee from #TeamTommie DMV license plates also goes towards the Tommie Fund.

To learn more about the Tommie Fund, click here.

