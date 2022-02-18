Richmond City Council steps into fight to save Second Baptist Church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A meeting has been struck between the owner of Second Baptist Church and Richmond City Hall.

“Advocates and community members did a fantastic job organizing, reaching out to us, reaching out to the city to express their wishes and desires to see the historic preservation of this beautiful building,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

The preservation of the historic building located on West Franklin Street is at stake. It’s not been an active church for years.

The current owner of Second Baptist also owns the Jefferson Hotel which is right next door. Demolition plans indicate the church would be leveled, potentially to make room for more parking.

Last week, Historic Richmond and others rallied around the building asking for an intervention. They got their wish, but councilors say the options are very limited.

“We are simply asking to meet with the property owners, the stakeholders, historic preservation Richmond and our council and some representatives from the administration to try to come to the table and work out a way to preserve this historic building,” said Lynch.

Councilor Lynch says the church’s owner does not yet have the demo permit in hand.

Last week, the Richmond City Attorney’s office concluded that the 1992 Certificate of Appropriateness is still valid and released a hold on the demolition permit.

“Whether or not we get a resolve is a, remains to be seen but certainly we’ve expressed strong desire and preference to honor the wishes of the community,” said Lynch.

NBC12 did reach out, again, repeatedly to the communications team working for the owner. And again, we’ve not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.