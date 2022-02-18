Refunds, rate reductions coming soon for Dominion Energy customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for Dominion Energy customers, you will soon start receiving refund checks or credits on your bills.

This comes after the SCC decided last November that Dominion made more than a fair profit.

The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million.

For the average customer, that comes to about $67 in refunds over the next two years. The reduction saves you about 90 cents a month.

