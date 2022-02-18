Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Refunds, rate reductions coming soon for Dominion Energy customers

The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million. ...
The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million. (PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)(PRNewswire)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up for Dominion Energy customers, you will soon start receiving refund checks or credits on your bills.

This comes after the SCC decided last November that Dominion made more than a fair profit.

The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million.

For the average customer, that comes to about $67 in refunds over the next two years. The reduction saves you about 90 cents a month.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher
3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School
Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.
17-year-old shot, killed in Richmond
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Motorcyclist killed in Hanover crash
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood

Latest News

RACC says Olympus isn't fully out of the woods, but has been eating foods he has been given
RACC gives an update on Olympus, the emaciated dog abandoned at their facility
Should you freeze your credit?
Credit Freeze vs Credit Monitoring
The investigation remains ongoing
One dog, one cat killed in Chesterfield house fire
AutoZone will invest $185.2 million into the 800,000 square-foot distribution center and direct...
AutoZone announces plan to create over 300 new jobs with new distribution hub in New Kent