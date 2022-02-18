RACC gives an update on Olympus, the emaciated dog abandoned at their facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control shared an update on Olympus, the sick, emaciated dog that was found abandoned outside of their facility in early February.

In a post on Facebook, RACC says that plans to release Olympus earlier this week were delayed due to some test results.

However, he has been eating any food that he’s given.

Since Olympus has become so beloved, supporters have offered to sponsor adoption fees this weekend.

For more information on how to adopt your new furry friend, contact RACC on their Facebook page.

Look who says hello and good morning! ☀️ Our hopes of Olympus being released earlier this week were delayed by a few... Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.