Prince George County Schools set to host teacher job fair this weekend

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Public Schools is looking to hire new teachers as part of their annual teacher job fair.

This year’s job fair will be Feb. 18-19 at the Prince George School Board Office located at 6410 Courts Drive.

The hours for the session are as follows:

Friday, February 18th: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Appointments Encouraged)



Saturday, February 19th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.



During the two-day event, school-level and division leaders will be on-site to share information and conduct on-site interviews with candidates.

PGCPS is looking to hire teaching positions in the following areas:

General Education



Special Education



Mathematics (Secondary Level)



English (Secondary Level)



Science



Career & Technical Education/Technology Education Endorsements



Athletic Coaching Opportunities

The division says it’s offering $1,000 early sign-on bonuses for the upcoming 2022-23 School Year for licensed teaching positions.

PGCPS is also offering stipends to candidates hired within the following critical shortage areas:

Special Education Teacher - $2,000



Career & Technical Education For Credit Teacher - $1,500



Math For Credit Teacher - $1,500



Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding - $450

Click here to make an appointment.



