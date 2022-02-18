Prince George County Schools set to host teacher job fair this weekend
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Public Schools is looking to hire new teachers as part of their annual teacher job fair.
This year’s job fair will be Feb. 18-19 at the Prince George School Board Office located at 6410 Courts Drive.
The hours for the session are as follows:
- Friday, February 18th: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Appointments Encouraged)
- Saturday, February 19th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
During the two-day event, school-level and division leaders will be on-site to share information and conduct on-site interviews with candidates.
PGCPS is looking to hire teaching positions in the following areas:
- General Education
- Special Education
- Mathematics (Secondary Level)
- English (Secondary Level)
- Science
- Career & Technical Education/Technology Education Endorsements
- Athletic Coaching Opportunities
The division says it’s offering $1,000 early sign-on bonuses for the upcoming 2022-23 School Year for licensed teaching positions.
PGCPS is also offering stipends to candidates hired within the following critical shortage areas:
- Special Education Teacher - $2,000
- Career & Technical Education For Credit Teacher - $1,500
- Math For Credit Teacher - $1,500
- Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding - $450
Click here to make an appointment.
