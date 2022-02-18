Prince George County Schools set to host teacher job fair this weekend

Healthcare Pros
Prince George County Public Schools is hosting a job fair this weekend
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Public Schools is looking to hire new teachers as part of their annual teacher job fair.

This year’s job fair will be Feb. 18-19 at the Prince George School Board Office located at 6410 Courts Drive.

The hours for the session are as follows:

  • Friday, February 18th: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Appointments Encouraged)
  • Saturday, February 19th: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

During the two-day event, school-level and division leaders will be on-site to share information and conduct on-site interviews with candidates.

PGCPS is looking to hire teaching positions in the following areas:

  • General Education
  • Special Education
  • Mathematics (Secondary Level)
  • English (Secondary Level)
  • Science
  • Career & Technical Education/Technology Education Endorsements
  • Athletic Coaching Opportunities

The division says it’s offering $1,000 early sign-on bonuses for the upcoming 2022-23 School Year for licensed teaching positions.

PGCPS is also offering stipends to candidates hired within the following critical shortage areas:

  • Special Education Teacher - $2,000
  • Career & Technical Education For Credit Teacher - $1,500
  • Math For Credit Teacher - $1,500
  • Paraprofessional Toileting & Tube Feeding - $450

Click here to make an appointment.

