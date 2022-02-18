Healthcare Pros
Positivity rate drops again | Less than 3,000 new COVID cases reported in Virginia

The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is seeing a...
The number of new COVID-19 cases along with the state’s testing positivity rate is seeing a small increase, also, health officials say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-associated deaths due to a backlog in reporting, and that the majority of deaths happened last month.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The state of Virginia reported another drop in new COVID cases and the testing positivity rate Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,622,685 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Feb. 18, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Friday, 2,846 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 18,000 deaths, with 69 deaths reported since the day before. Health officials say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-associated deaths due to a backlog in reporting, and that the majority of deaths happened last month.

Currently, there are 1,424 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 11.7%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,980 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 114,835 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least three confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak. This applies to all COVID-19 outbreaks reported to the VDH on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

VDH continues to track testing: 12,653,435 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 69,845 cases, 1,310 hospitalizations, 688 deaths
  • Henrico: 62,567 cases, 1,350 hospitalizations, 834 deaths
  • Richmond: 43,235 cases, 1,022 hospitalizations, 439 deaths
  • Hanover: 20,983 cases, 416 hospitalizations, 254 deaths
  • Petersburg: 8,169 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 129 deaths
  • Goochland: 3,799 cases, 80 hospitalizations, 42 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

