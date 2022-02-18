Police: Tractor-trailer passenger run over while checking damage along I-95

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple crashes shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Stafford County Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police were called around 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 17 to an incident at mile marker 141.

Police said a 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer was heading north when it hit debris from a previous crash.

The driver stopped to check the damage. A passenger was in the sleeper cab and also got out to check for damage.

“Unaware that the passenger had exited the vehicle, the driver attempted to continue to the travel lanes and struck the passenger,” VSP said.

The tractor-trailer immediately stopped.

The passenger, Brian A. Brown, 39, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, died on the way to the hospital.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Windsor Mill, Maryland, was not injured.

No charges have been placed.

The investigation continues.

