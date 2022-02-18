Police seek information after juvenile hit by vehicle while riding bike
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are seeking information after a juvenile was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.
Police said the hit-and-run happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle briefly stopped before leaving. The car is described as being a silver four-door Toyota Corolla and should be missing the passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Hit and Run Detective DeBoard at (804) 646-1709 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
