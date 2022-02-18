Healthcare Pros
Police: Man stole ambulance in Maryland, drove to Virginia

Police say a man stole an ambulance near a Maryland hospital early Friday and drove it to northern Virginia, where he was taken into custody.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police say a man stole an ambulance near a Maryland hospital early Friday and drove it to northern Virginia, where he was taken into custody.

WTOP-FM reports that Montgomery County Police Officer Casandra Tressler said the carjacking took place around 2:45 a.m. near Adventist Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville.

Montgomery County police and Virginia State Police say the man drove the ambulance to Virginia.

Virginia State Police stopped the ambulance on state Route 110 before the exit to Interstate 395, near the Pentagon.

The man has been taken to Arlington County’s jail.

