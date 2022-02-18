One-stop music shop in Richmond offers creative services to local artists

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new music shop, The MSQ shop, is now open in downtown Richmond.

The shop is a multi-purpose space where artists can write and record music and create tons of content for TikToks, podcasts, photoshoots, and music videos.

Thirty years ago, the only way you would see an artist’s performance would be in person, but these days, social media is transforming the way their performances connect with you.

“Every day, there’s millions of millions of artists dropping music, and they’re good too. It’s not just like everyone is throwing music out here. There’s a lot of quality music, and you want to stand out and excel,” said The MSQ shop owner and creative director, William Keck.

But what if you don’t quite understand how social media works? That’s where businesses like MSQ shop come in. Their music shop on Broad Street in downtown Richmond focuses on teaching artists the secrets of social media to grow their business.

“We work directly with creatives to not only define these goals but achieve the steps along the way. There’s a lot of people who have these big ideas of what they want to do, and that’s great, but it’s nothing without a plan,” said Keck.

Getting exposure as an independent artist is something Keck knows well. Before opening the store, Keck was an artist himself.

“As my career went along, I did everything from book shows with independent artists like Curren$y, Big Krit, to creative directing,” said Keck.

During his career as an artist, he saw many things missing in the industry as far as tools and education, so he wanted to build a one-stop shop to help artists succeed.

“We do consolations, and we work directly with creatives to define their goals and achieve the steps along the way,” said Keck.

Workshops and services range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand.

