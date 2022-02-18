One dog, one cat killed in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway in Chesterfield following a house fire that claimed the lives of two pets.

Crews say they received a call from a neighbor around 8:47 a.m. for the report of smoke.

Once they arrived, crews saw lots of smoke damage and were able to determine that no one was home at the time.

However, a cat and dog died inside.

Investigators say they don’t know what started the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

