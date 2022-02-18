News to Know for Feb. 18: Teen killed in Richmond; Masks remain at RPS; Cloudy, breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It is rumored that one of the most renowned figures of Black history may have written part of his famous speech while visiting a historic home in Gloucester County. We will uncover that mystery, and also dive into our top headlines!

Teen Killed In Richmond

Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17. (NBC12)

Richmond’s fourth homicide victim of the year - is a teenager.

Police were called to Jennie Scher Road just before 5:00 p.m. yesterday.

On scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Sadly we’ve learned he died on scene.

Police are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

13-year-old Facing Charges

Wednesday, school board members, along with Mayor Levar Stoney, toured the recently completed River City Middle School on Hull Street. (NBC12)

This is after police say a student brought a gun to River City Middle School.

The teenager is facing four charges that include possession of a firearm on school property.

Police say around 10:15 Thursday morning, they got a report of an armed person at the school.

The student was taken into custody without incident and was placed in juvenile detention.

RPS Will Keep Masks

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020. (Richmond Public Schools)

The school district is sharing details about its process for making masks optional, following Gov. Youngkin’s law banning school mask mandates.

Superintendent Jason Kamras says starting March 1, families can request that their student not wear a mask.

They have to email RPS with their student’s name and school but do not have to give a reason.

Only students with written notices will be exempt. Everyone else will still need to wear masks.

That’s also true for teachers, staff, and visitors - because the law only applies to students.

Page County Woman In Court

You may remember a mother’s comments about mask mandates going viral last month - after she spoke in front of the Page County School Board.

Amelia King made her first appearance in court yesterday. She’s charged with making a threat to a school employee.

Her attorney asked for the court to amend her bond terms - allowing her to leave the state.

The court granted the motion on the grounds that King has no prior criminal history, and has a job and children in the area.

So she was not a threat to flee. Her next hearing is set for June 16.

Virginia Hidden Figure

For decades, it has been rumored that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote part of his “I Have a Dream Speech” at a historic home in Gloucester County called Holly Knoll.

The house belonged to Dr. Robert Russa Moton, one of the most respected Black leaders of the early 20th century, who has a deep legacy of his own.

Dr. Robert Russa Moton (Encyclopedia Virginia)

A hidden gem along the banks of the York River, where perhaps one could be fixated on the peaceful views, Holly Knoll was once a meeting place for leaders of the Civil Rights movement.

“To know Dr. Moton then would be the same as hearing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today, so that’s why it’s so strange to me that he has become one of America’s forgotten heroes,” Dr. Moton’s great-great niece Avis Thomas said.

Today, the Gloucester Institute opens the home, conference center, and housing spaces around Holly Knoll for seminars, workshops, and church retreats.

You are welcome to contact the institute for a visit.

Cloudy & Breezy

It will be a windy start to the morning with gusts up to 50 mph with some rain. But the good news is, that the sun will come out later today!

This morning we’ll be in the upper 60s, but we will drop to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Final Thought

“A genuine leader is not a searcher for consensus but a molder of consensus.” --- Martin Luther King, Jr.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.