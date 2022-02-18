Healthcare Pros
Man sentenced in hit-and-run that killed off-duty Henrico officer

Donald L. Lambert, Jr.
Donald L. Lambert, Jr.(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced to prison in the hit-and-run that killed an off-duty Henrico officer.

Justin Thomas Regensburg was sentenced on one charge of non-capital murder and one charge of not reporting an accident. He will serve a total of 28 years in prison.

On Feb. 27, 2021, around 11 a.m., Henrico police responded to Greenwood Road at Winfrey Road for a reported hit-and-run.

Officials identified the pedestrian as Captain Donald L. Lambert, Jr., a 33-year veteran with the Henrico County Police Division. Police said Lambert, who served on the agency’s special operations group, was not on duty at the time of the crash.

