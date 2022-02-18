Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for baby’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man will serve seven years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a 4-month-old baby.

Terrell Glover was initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

In October of 2020, police were called to Florida Avenue for an “unresponsive infant.” The baby was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

Glover was sentenced to 10 years in prison with three suspended.

