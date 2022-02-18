Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

It’s a perfect storm for gas prices to continue to rise

Gas prices continue to rise for numerous reasons.
Gas prices continue to rise for numerous reasons.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Gas prices continue to rise with the average cost for a gallon of gas now at $3.38 in Virginia which is up $0.23 from a month ago. Morgan Dean of AAA Mid-Atlantic said it’s a perfect storm for gas prices to rise.

This is because of several factors including the economy continuing to recover from earlier in the pandemic. With people more comfortable driving places, demand for oil is back up while available oil is scarce. There also have been higher demands for home heating oil due to a colder winter than expected in parts of the country. The situation with Ukraine and Russia may play an impact too.

“We’re dealing with issues between Ukraine and Russia. Not so much what’s happened so far but concerns of what that could do to global oil supplies and global oil demand if something more happened there,” said Dean. Russia is a major supplier of oil to the world.

Dean also said gas prices will likely continue to increase as more people begin to travel this spring and summer. February typically has some of the lowest gas prices. Gas prices are still not at record levels for the state of Virginia as in July 2008, the average price for a gallon of gas was $4.01.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo.
Family seeks information after Richmond high school student dies in shooting
The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million. ...
Refunds, rate reductions coming soon for Dominion Energy customers
While some women receive flowers or chocolates for Valentine’s Day, one Virginia man really...
Husband gives $10 million lottery ticket to Virginia wife for Valentine’s Day
Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher
3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Youngkin IT official out after less than a month

Latest News

Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: I-95 crash causes 5.5 mile backup
FILE- This early 1900s photo provided by the The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation shows the...
Historic Black children’s school receives $5 million grant
Kings Dominion
Kings Dominion to host hiring event for seasonal employees
File Photo
Chesterfield police investigate fatal car crash off Beulah Road
The virtual program will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.
Chesterfield County to celebrate poet Gwendolyn Brooks’ legacy