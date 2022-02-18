‘It was a special school’: William Fox 1960s graduates take a walk down memory lane

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From grade school crushes to lifelong friends, there are likely few people who know William Fox Elementry the way Teresa Jacobsen and Wayne Whitlock do.

“I didn’t know until we had reconnected that he had a crush on me,” Jacobsen smiled. “Do you remember the canteens in the basement?”

“I do! And I remember the Fox Family Fair!” Whitlock laughed. “I went home with a lot of goldfish!”

Whitlock and Jacobsen were graduates of the class of 1960. Thursday, the two of them reunited for the first time in years on the sidewalk in front of the now condemned William Fox Elementary School. Both say it’s the first time they’ve visited the school since the fire tore through it a week ago.

“It did hit me when I walked up and saw it,” Whitlock said. “There are so many memories are wrapped up here, with the kids who went here and lived in the neighborhood. It was really a second home for everybody.”

Whitlock says just being near the school floods his mind with fond memories.

“The last time I was inside the school years ago, the smell was still the same. It was nostalgic. It was like your grandfather’s shaving lotion and the old wood that was still there,” Whitlock reflected. “I could have closed my eyes, and if the bell had rung, I’d have gone to class. It was so familiar.”

Their memories are so strong that even the fire that tore through the centuries-old building a week ago could snuff them out, but Whitlock admits the incident was an emotional gut punch.

“Seeing that ariel view, there was just a lot of special memories there,” Whitlock said. “In that area off the back where the auditorium was, we would have movies shown there; that’s where our graduation took place, so that particular room was very special because all the kids met there.”

As for why their bond to this place is so strong, Jacobsen says it all has to do with the community of the Fan District, which she says is still present today.

“It’s something about the school. It was warm. It was personal, and you felt really connected,” Jacobsen said. “It makes me feel like I have roots, and that’s probably what I’ve put down here.”

“It was a special school. It was really wrapped in the neighborhood, and it was part of the neighborhood,” Whitlock said.

But as unique as their story seems, Whitlock says the experience he and Jacobsen shared is likely the same as what all students who attended the school go through. They say that’s the biggest reason they don’t want to see Fox go anywhere.

“We want it here so that other kids can experience what we went through and have that same closeness,” Whitlock said. “The building is very special, but the people inside the building made it more special.”

“We lose so many things now in this world, and this is something worth keeping,” Jacobsen said.

Whitlock and Jacobsen are hoping that other alumni from over the generations can gather for a reunion to support and remember the school.

“Without the school, I think a good chunk of the Fan is destroyed.”

