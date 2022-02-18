Healthcare Pros
Husband gives $10 million lottery ticket to Virginia wife for Valentine’s Day

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (WWBT) - While some women receive flowers or chocolates for Valentine’s Day, one Virginia man really raised the bar when it comes to gift-giving.

Maria Chicas is a stay-at-home mom in Haymarket who claimed the final top prize in the Extreme Millions Scratcher game.

A few days before Valentine’s Day, her husband bought the winning ticket at the In & Out Mart along Mathis Avenue in Manassas. That’s when he called her.

“I thought he was joking!” Chicas said.

She chose to take the one-time cash option of $6,570,302 before taxes.

