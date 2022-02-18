Healthcare Pros
Historic Black children’s school receives $5 million grant

(Photo Courtesy: MGN-online / Image: Pixabay)(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - A foundation has given a $5 million boost to efforts to preserve a colonial-era schoolhouse where enslaved and free Black children were taught in Virginia.

The money comes from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

The philanthropy is in the midst of funding similar projects across the country to promote greater representation of historically forgotten communities.

The Bray School educated hundreds of Black children from 1760 to 1774 in Williamsburg.

The College of William & Mary and Colonial Williamsburg announced Mellon’s grant on Friday.

The university and living history museum are working together to restore and move the building from William & Mary’s campus to the museum a few blocks away.

