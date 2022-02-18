Henrico officer indicted for deadly interstate shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico police officer was indicted by a grand jury in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting back in November.

Officer Timothy Grant Million, III, faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 6 shooting on Interstate 64 near I-295.

According to police, Tony Elliott Singleton, 53, was driving a vehicle that rolled several times. At the time, police said the driver was shot by an officer but did not disclose what led to the gunfire.

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries. (Henrico County Police Department)

A special grand jury met to review the case on Thursday and unanimously found probable cause to move forward with an indictment.

“It’s supposed to be for the public to know, irrespective who the person who is the subject of the investigation, that it is our job to ensure that the evidence is presented in the fairest way and that due process for any individual is going to be utmost critical and we’re going to ensure that’s going to happen,” said Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

While an internal investigation is still underway by Henrico Police, Million now faces the judicial process.

His charge of voluntary manslaughter stems from the aftermath of a crash around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

“I look up in my rearview mirror again, and I see a car... airborne, flipping about three times, to the point where it actually landed on the east side of the interstate,” said Barbara Rowe, an eyewitness.

She was one of the good Samaritans who jumped into action to help the passenger and driver (Singleton) in the vehicle that flipped. However, she said she was uneasy after seeing a knife on Singleton’s waistband.

“I do think it’s important to let the public know, that in the course of this investigation, that the driver, Mr. Singleton, did have an edged weapon on his person,” Taylor said.

Taylor did not comment on what kind of weapon it was.

After first responders arrived, investigators said an encounter took place between Million and Singleton – the details of which were not released. Shots were fired, and Singleton later died at the hospital.

“The charge we have here today is reflective of an action where one may have observed something and overreacted to a situation,” Taylor said.

On Friday, Henrico County Chief of Police Eric English released the following statement:

“I want to share information relevant to today’s indictment. The Police Division was alerted to an indictment issued against one of our officers, stemming from an incident on November 6, 2021. Officer Timothy G. Million, III has been employed with the Henrico County Police Division since March 2018. He is assigned to our Patrol Bureau. Officer Million is currently on leave with pay.”

Million’s next court appearance is on Feb. 28.

