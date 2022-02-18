Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Henrico officer indicted for deadly interstate shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico police officer was indicted by a grand jury in connection to a deadly officer-involved shooting back in November.

Officer Timothy Grant Million, III, faces one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 6 shooting on Interstate 64 near I-295.

According to police, Tony Elliott Singleton, 53, was driving a vehicle that rolled several times. At the time, police said the driver was shot by an officer but did not disclose what led to the gunfire.

Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.
Both occupants were taken to a local hospital where one of them died of their injuries.(Henrico County Police Department)

A special grand jury met to review the case on Thursday and unanimously found probable cause to move forward with an indictment.

“It’s supposed to be for the public to know, irrespective who the person who is the subject of the investigation, that it is our job to ensure that the evidence is presented in the fairest way and that due process for any individual is going to be utmost critical and we’re going to ensure that’s going to happen,” said Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor.

While an internal investigation is still underway by Henrico Police, Million now faces the judicial process.

His charge of voluntary manslaughter stems from the aftermath of a crash around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

“I look up in my rearview mirror again, and I see a car... airborne, flipping about three times, to the point where it actually landed on the east side of the interstate,” said Barbara Rowe, an eyewitness.

Eyewitness recalls weekend crash turned officer-involved shooting on I-64

She was one of the good Samaritans who jumped into action to help the passenger and driver (Singleton) in the vehicle that flipped. However, she said she was uneasy after seeing a knife on Singleton’s waistband.

“I do think it’s important to let the public know, that in the course of this investigation, that the driver, Mr. Singleton, did have an edged weapon on his person,” Taylor said.

Taylor did not comment on what kind of weapon it was.

After first responders arrived, investigators said an encounter took place between Million and Singleton – the details of which were not released. Shots were fired, and Singleton later died at the hospital.

“The charge we have here today is reflective of an action where one may have observed something and overreacted to a situation,” Taylor said.

On Friday, Henrico County Chief of Police Eric English released the following statement:

“I want to share information relevant to today’s indictment. The Police Division was alerted to an indictment issued against one of our officers, stemming from an incident on November 6, 2021. Officer Timothy G. Million, III has been employed with the Henrico County Police Division since March 2018. He is assigned to our Patrol Bureau. Officer Million is currently on leave with pay.”

Million’s next court appearance is on Feb. 28.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Hunter Fallen and Zachery Fletcher
3 charged in connection to fight at Deep Run High School
Police were called to the 1400 block of Jennie Scher Road around 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 17.
17-year-old shot, killed in Richmond
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Motorcyclist killed in Hanover crash
Sources say that a suspect committed suicide when officers showed up to serve a warrant.
Sources: Suspect commits suicide when officers show up to serve warrant
Chesterfield Police are on scene in the Greenleigh mobile park searching for a suspect who fled...
Police searching for suspect in Chester neighborhood

Latest News

Should you freeze your credit?
Credit Freeze vs Credit Monitoring
For decades, it has been rumored that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote part of his "I Have a...
News to Know for Feb. 18: Teen killed in Richmond; Masks remain at RPS; Cloudy, breezy
Wayne Whitlock and Teresa Jacobsen are graduates of the class of 1960. Thursday the two of them...
‘It was a special school’: William Fox 1960s graduates take a walk down memory lane
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
RPS: Mask mandate remains, parents can opt students out